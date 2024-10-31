Raising a glass to Dunville's Irish Whiskey partnership with Madden's Bar

EVENT: Dunville's Whiskey have partnered with Madden's for their new 1808 Bonded In Cask Series, the bottles feature an illustration of the famous Belfast bar

BELFAST whiskey distillers Dunville's Irish Whiskey have announced a new partnership with Madden's Bar for their latest release of their 1808 Caked In Bond series.

The new whiskey features a modern blend of pot still, malt and grain whiskeys and will be a small batch release of only 350 bottles.

The whiskey has matured in ex-bourbon and virgin American oak casks for six years before finishing its final nine months in an Applewood Rye Cask. The bottle features a bespoke label which includes an illustration of Madden’s Bar by Belfast-based artist Cowfield Design.

The bottles will go on sale from 7pm on Friday 1 November, exclusively from Madden's Bar on Berry Street, Belfast.

Bottles are priced at £55 with the opportunity to buy a Madden's limited edition hipflask for £10.

Séamus Óg Birt from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said: “Dunville’s Whiskey has adorned the shelves of Belfast bars for more than 200 years, and so we are delighted to partner with Madden’s Bar, who truly champion the traditional Belfast pub culture.

"It's a fitting collaboration with another institution embodying the Spirit of Belfast. Comhrá, Craic, Ceol agus Uisce Beatha.”

Brian McMullan, proprietor of Madden’s Bar said: “With an ever growing whiskey collection and whiskey curious clientele, along with a year under our belts of running a monthly whiskey club in the heart of Belfast. We felt that Dunville’s were the perfect partner to work with on our first own release here in Madden’s Bar.

"We share the same pride for our city’s pub and distilling heritage, along with the passion for ensuring that these traditions will be kept alive for future generations."