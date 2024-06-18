MBE is recognition for organ donation campaign, says Máirtín

THE father of a Ballymurphy boy who inspired a change in organ donation rules has received a MBE.

Máirtín Mac Gabhann's son Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Ballymurphy has been waiting for the gift of a new heart since 2018. During this time his family have worked tirelessly to campaign for a move towards soft opt-out law and to promote organ donation.

"It is an honour for the campaign to receive an MBE for Services to Organ Donation, acknowledging the impact of Donate4Dáithí and the legislative success of Dáithí’s Law," explained Máirtín.

"This award reflects the positive change we have facilitated in society, promoting the importance of organ donation and saving lives.

"While we are honoured by this recognition, I must acknowledge that accepting this award was not an easy decision for me due to my personal politics and opinions.

"Throughout the campaign, I have been careful to separate any personal politics from our mission. Dáithí’s campaign has always been about something much greater than any political stance; it is about the urgent need for organ donation, a cause that transcends politics.

"Accepting this award is an opportunity to bring further attention to organ donation, raise awareness, and inspire more people to consider becoming donors.

"My ultimate goal has always been to advance this cause and save lives, including Dáithí’s.

"I believe that this recognition will contribute to those efforts, providing a platform to highlight the importance of organ donation even more. It is my hope that the increased visibility and awareness will lead to more donors and ultimately save more lives.

"This award is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the power of collective action and the profound impact we can have when we unite for a common cause."