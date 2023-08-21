MÁLA POIST: Concern shop in Andersonstown says thanks

SINCE opening our new Concern charity shop on the Andersonstown Road – opposite the leisure centre – I would like to thank the local community for their warm welcome and overwhelming generosity.

The kind donations of pre-loved goods dropped into the shop over the past five months and the level of support from customers who call in regularly for a wee browse have been really amazing.

We are also very thankful for our volunteers – Kathleen, Theresa, Maura, Brenda, Chris, Megan and Aileen – who dedicate their time to keep our doors open every week. Our team is not yet full, so if anyone would like to join us, we would be thrilled to have them on board.

More than 50 years after a small group of people in Dublin responded to the humanitarian needs of the people of Biafra, Concern Worldwide is still working alongside communities in crisis in 25 countries around the world. We are able to do that, thanks to the support of volunteers, donors and supporters in this part of the world.

Many thanks,

Maeve Griffin

Concern Shop Manager, Andersonstown Road

