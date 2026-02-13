THE same stealth, cynicism and treachery Keir Starmer employed to destroy the Labour left are now bringing about his own political demise.

On his rise to power, Starmer surrounded himself with cynical, power-hungry political operators fluent in deception, like Morgan McSweeney and Peter Mandelson, who did away with internal party democracy and ruthlessly purged the left. They were lauded by the political and media establishment for doing so.

After successfully ousting their political enemies – people like Jeremy Corbyn, who fought for nationalisation, the redistribution of wealth and workers’ rights – the Labour right believed itself invincible.

In early 2025, McSweeney advised Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson – whose links with Jeffrey Epstein were already as toxic as they were undeniable – as US Ambassador. In an act of astounding arrogance, Starmer agreed. A string of high profile resignations has followed, backed by calls from within his own party for him to resign.

Starmer’s tenure as leader of the Labour party is living proof of the spectacular failures of centrism. He has been a cheerleader for international law when it suits his agenda or bolsters Britain’s self image; he has discarded it when it implicates his government or that of his allies, most notably in the case of Israel’s relentless genocidal assault on Palestine. His slavish commitment to managerialism has seen him desperately cultivate ‘good relationships’ with despotic leaders like Donald Trump. His utter lack of authenticity has given credence to an increasingly widespread belief: that nobody in a position of political power actually believes what they’re saying. Most dangerously of all, Starmer’s leadership has paved the way for fascism both in Britain and Ireland, through his moral bankruptcy, lack of political courage and ambivalence towards the truth.

Anyone with an ounce of self-awareness, shame or introspection would have resigned long ago. But Keir Starmer has no understanding of how ordinary people think and feel.

Starmer has won the unenthusiastic backing of his cabinet. Whether he steps down now or is ousted during the fallout from May’s elections, it's increasingly clear that Starmer’s time is up.

Gerry Carroll

People Before Profit MLA for West Belfast