MÁLA POIST: Sinister threat to burn Belfast Council facilities over Irish language proposals

LOYALIST paramilitaries are reportedly planning an arson campaign to prevent Irish language signage from being displayed on Belfast City Council buildings and vehicles. Yet again, these groups revert to what they know best — targeting and intimidating 'the other' and choosing to use violence here.

Both the UVF and UDA — proscribed organisations — have issued warnings of potential violence. This is a grim and chilling reminder of the tactics loyalist groupings have employed before – which we all know too well. What do they hope to achieve by burning council vans or community centres simply because they display Irish language signage?

This policy was democratically voted for. It simply gives visibility to an indigenous language — a language that threatens no one, a language that is growing. Unionist representatives, politicians and commentators should lead by example and welcome dual-language signs as a positive reflection of the shared heritage of the North.

The threat to burn Belfast City Council facilities over Irish language proposals must be condemned, unequivocally and without qualification.

Barry Fennell

Belfast