MY local team Larne FC were playing last Friday night (April 14) with one point needed against Crusaders.
A 2-0 win secured us our first ever league title.
The game was streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, but with no pundits and no half-time discussion. Disgrace.
We're live on @BBCiPlayer right now ⚽April 14, 2023
It's Crusaders v Larne in the @OfficialNIFL Premiership
Kick-off at 7:45pm
📺 Watch on iPlayer here - https://t.co/4hObo796cw
📱 Watch & follow text commentary here - https://t.co/KABvRNvz92#BBCIrishPrem #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ZTRFHqufIC
But of course, full coverage is given this Sunday to the GAA, whom I have absolutely nothing against.
Why can the BBC not treat both sports equally? They have a contract after all with the Northern Ireland Football League to show games.
Nigel Greenlee,
Larne
Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT