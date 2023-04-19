MÁLA POIST: I'm not against GAA, but why can't BBC give more coverage to soccer?

TITLE WIN: Larne celebrate clinching their first ever league title last Friday night

MY local team Larne FC were playing last Friday night (April 14) with one point needed against Crusaders.

A 2-0 win secured us our first ever league title.

The game was streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, but with no pundits and no half-time discussion. Disgrace.

But of course, full coverage is given this Sunday to the GAA, whom I have absolutely nothing against.

Why can the BBC not treat both sports equally? They have a contract after all with the Northern Ireland Football League to show games.



Nigel Greenlee,

Larne

