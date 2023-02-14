MÁLA POIST: Scenes from the South are 'shameful'

FROM the North of Ireland I watch with displeasure the attacks on immigration in the South.

The fact that fellow citizens are engaging in such racism is shameful. These protests are hyped up by people who claim to be patriotic and yet if they are so patriotic then why image themselves on British nationalists and Ulster loyalists.

These protests are also hysterical as well as hypocritical as many Irish people suffered racism as emigrants and some of them were real patriots who had no option but to emigrate. With such racism and homophobia and transphobia from right wing politicians to street protesters we must never again let any part of Ireland become as it once was.

Many real patriots fought battles for the diversity, civil rights and equality we have today. And in a new Ireland of unity there must never be any place for racism or bigotry of any kind.

We have come too far and the next step should be 'We shall overcome'.

Seán Óg Garland, Belfast 10

