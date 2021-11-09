Mallon praises work of PIPS Charity as demand for services grows

NORTH Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon has praised the work of a local suicide prevention and support charity.

The party’s Deputy Leader visited PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road to learn about the increased demand for their services.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Mallon said: “Mental health support and bereavement services in the community are crucial.

“I called into PIPS Charity to discuss the rising demand for services and expanding support they are providing such as the Little Box of Hope to support resilience in children and young people.”

PIPS Charity Director Renee Quinn said she was delighted to welcome the Infrastructure Minister for the visit.

“Since we returned to face-to-face counselling in June 2020, we have seen an increase in demand for our services and last year provided assistance to nearly 12,000 clients,” she said.

“We have increased our services to meet this demand and due to the increase in the number of children coming to us, we now provide a specialist children’s service.

“This specific programme helps children at risk of suicide develop coping mechanisms and offer a safe space to support their mental wellbeing and enables young people to have access to free, confidential advice and support on a range of emotional issues such as anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, substance misuse, depression, trauma, anger, stress grief, or abuse.

“We have also over this last year reached out to set up services in Derry and recently in Enniskillen and again those services are proving really beneficial to the communities in those areas.

“As a growing charity, providing much needed support in the area and beyond, we were delighted to host Ms Mallon as our guest to learn more about out work.”