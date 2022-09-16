Man arrested following stabbing incident in Holylands area

STABBING: The incident occurred in the Holyland area of South Belfast.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in South Belfast on Thursday night.

Police attended a property on Curzon Street following reports of a dispute between residents.

One man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the hand while attempting to fend off an attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses or any information which may assist their investigation.

Inspector Lowry said: “At approximately 8.30pm last night, officers attended a property at Curzon Street following reports of a dispute between residents. One man was stabbed in the hand while attempting to fend off an attack. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1693 15/09/22.”