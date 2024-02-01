Man released after questioning in connection with Sean Fox investigation

THE man arrested yesterday by police investigating the murder of Sean Fox in West Belfast in 2022 has been released.

The 40-year-old was arrested following searches in West Belfast on Thursday morning under the Terrorism Act, and had been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org