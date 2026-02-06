AN INVESTMENT of £22 million is set to transform Girdwood Community Hub in North Belfast with news that a long-awaited swimming pool is to be added to the leisure facility.

A Sinn Féin proposal to progress the project was agreed at Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday morning.

The new Girdwood facility will include a 25-metre swimming pool, 3G pitch changing facilities, a fitness suite, an eight-court sports hall and a Clip ‘n Climb facility. Construction is expected to be completed by August 2029.

The decision is expected to be formally ratified at a full meeting of the council on Monday.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: “This is incredible news for people right across North Belfast and represents another significant investment in our community.

“Sinn Féin has long campaigned to deliver first-class leisure facilities at Girdwood and I’m delighted we are taking this final step towards delivery.

“We will continue working with other parties to drive the positive transformation of our city and deliver high-quality services for ratepayers.”

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “This significant investment will transform Girdwood Community Hub into a modern facility that meets the needs of families living in the area. The addition of new changing facilities, a fitness suite and a sports hall is hugely welcome, but people will be particularly excited about the new 25-metre pool, the first new public swimming pool in Belfast in almost two decades.

“North Belfast has been crying out for this kind of facility, and it is only right that local families have access to the same high-quality amenities as those in other parts of the city. This long-awaited redevelopment will go some way towards addressing that imbalance.

“The SDLP was clear that this project had to be progressed by Belfast City Council given the Department for Communities' continued failure to complete a business case to support the development. North Belfast should not suffer due to Executive department delays and I am pleased that council has now given the green light and that we can look forward to the redevelopment of Girdwood Community Hub getting under way.”