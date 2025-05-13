Man arrested on suspicion of two murders and attempted murder in north and West Belfast

ATTEMPTED MURDER: The scene of the shooting in Bell Steel Manor in February this year

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of the two murders and another attempted murder.

The 50 year-old was arrested following the search of a house in North Belfast on Tuesday. He remains in police custody.

The arrest relates to the attempted murder of Sean O'Reilly in February and the murders of Danny McClean in 2021 and Jim Donegan in 2018.

Sean O'Reilly (49) was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of Poleglass on the morning of Sunday, February 23.

Danny McClean (54) was murdered on the evening of February 2, 2021. He was shot a number of times by a gunman as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road in North Belfast.

Jim Donegan (43) was murdered as he waited, in his car to collect his son from school on the Glen Road in West Belfast on the afternoon of December 4, 2018.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “All three attacks, one in north Belfast and two in west Belfast, were cold, calculated and ruthless. All three were carried out in busy, residential areas when any members of the public, including children, could easily have been passing by.

"Two of the attacks left families bereft, and all three have left loved ones and communities shaken.

“Please be assured that our determination to bring those responsible to justice remains as steadfast as ever.

“I am taking this opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information, or footage, to contact detectives on 101.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, with 100% anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information received directly that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or people linked to the attempted murder of Sean O'Reilly.