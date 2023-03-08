Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on the Glen Road

EMERGENCY SERVICES: The incident occurred by the bus terminus on the Glen Road

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on the Glen Road.

The incident occurred this morning, Wednesday, shortly after 11am beside the Glen Road bus terminus near St Oliver Plunkett Primary School.

The man was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Glen Road area of West Belfast on Wednesday, 8th March.

"Shortly after 11am, it was reported that a man was struck by a car in the area. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 602 of 08/03/23."