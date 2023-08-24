Man caught on camera putting up Dunmurry Nazi flags

FLAGS: A man in a hi-viz jacket putting up Nazi flags outside a Dunmurry mosque on Tuesday night

PRIVATE security footage has captured an image of the man believed to be responsible for erecting three Nazi flags put up outside a Dunmurry mosque.

A man in a hi-viz jacket is observed climbing up a lamppost on an aluminium ladder outside the Belfast Iqraa Mosque at 11pm on Tuesday evening and erecting the flags, which contained swastikas and SS symbols.

Who is this? One of three Nazi flags being placed on lamp posts outside the Belfast Iqraa mosque last night. pic.twitter.com/JEcECez99U August 23, 2023

The PSNI are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime and the erection of the flags has provoked widespread disgust and condemnation.

HATE: Members of the local Muslim community removed the flags yesterday after they were erected at night outside the mosque

A rally is to be held at Dunmurry Park this Saturday at 2pm to show solidarity with members of the mosque targeted by the fascist flags, organised by United Against Racism Belfast.

A spokesperson for United Against Racism Belfast said: "Nazi flags were recently erected outside Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry in a disgraceful attempt to intimidate our local Muslim community.

"The racists involved do not speak for the people of this area. The far-right wants to divide by demonising ethnic minorities and whipping up Islamophobia. We need to stamp it out.

"United Against Racism is calling on everyone to mobilise against the fascists on Saturday, 2pm, at Dunmurry Park.

"We are encouraging all residents, community organisations, trade unions, religious groups and left political forces to face down the far-right and their poisonous ideologies.

We cannot let them get a foothold here and to spread their lies and hate. No Pasarán."