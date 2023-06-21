Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Shaws Road

INVESTIGATION: One man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing incident in the Shaw's Road area

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Shaws Road area.

Emergency services attended the scene of the stabbing inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area on Tuesday evening. Police remain at the scene.

One man has been taken to hospital “for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen", according to the police

Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or any other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2109 of 20/06/23.”