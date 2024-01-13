Tributes to Marie 'who lit up the room and bowling green'

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast woman "who lit up the the room and bowling green every time she entered it".

Marie McCord (72) tragically died following an accident involving her own car at her Innisfayle Park home last Tuesday evening.

Ms McCord was well-known in the bowling community and was an Ireland international for more than a decade, winning her first Ireland cap in 2010.

She previously lived in South Africa before returning to her native Belfast in the 1990s.

Cliftonville Bowling Club said they were "saddened" to hear of her untimely passing.

"Marie was wonderful woman who lit up the room and the green every time she entered it. She will be a big loss within the bowling community.

"Thoughts and prayers go to her family and large friendship circle. May she rest in peace."

Ewarts Bowling Club in Somerdale Park added: "We are saddened to hear about the tragic sudden passing of Marie McCord who was a bowling member of our club for many years and past Lady President.

"Marie will be greatly missed by her friends and within the bowling community."

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 3pm in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Alzheimer’s Society.