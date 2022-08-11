As more small businesses close Maskey calls on DUP to return to Stormont

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called for the DUP to return to the Executive in order to approve support for small businesses as they struggle with rising energy costs.

In recent weeks the Andersonstown News has reported on several businesses in the hospitality and take-away sector that have been forced to close as the cost of living crisis continues to bite. Last week we reported that Blaze and Glaze which was based at the Beckett’s Complex on Stewartstown Road announced their immediate closure on social media citing recent family tragedy coupled with the rising costs as the reason for their closure.

Tuckers Bakery and Deli on the Falls Road also announced its closure.

Also this month Baps Deli and Desserts on the Stewartstown Road closed indefinitely, as has McGregor's Traditional Fish and Chips in Norglen Gardens and Leo's Burritos at Gransha Shops.

On the Antrim Road Casabella pizza and pasta restaurant said it was with "great sadness" that they had been forced to "pull the plug".

“This is a hard time for local businesses with energy costs going through the roof," said Mr Maskey. "It is horrible to see some of the profit margins that these global companies are making and this is not being passed on to the local indigenous businesses who are being hurt.



“I have spoken to a number of businesses who are struggling and they are demanding that they are given more support. Some of those I have spoken to have been appreciative of the rates freeze that Conor Murphy has brought in previously and he has been pushing the British Government to bring in more initiatives to support smaller, local businesses.



“However, it is imperative that the Assembly is brought back as soon as possible to allow the Executive to develop a scheme that will assist these small businesses.”



Mr Maskey said that it is his view that the DUP are holding back initiatives to support these businesses.



“The DUP’s boycott is wrong on society, it is wrong on the small businesses who are struggling to get the support they need to survive.



“These business are the largest local employers. Many of them have been in business for years, some of them are a local hub for the community and the rising costs are hurting them.



“They need all of the support they can get and I would urge the DUP to get back around the Executive table, to get these initiatives off the ground and to get financial support out to those businesses who are in need, urgently.”