Massive clearance at Martin’s Furnishings

GET ready for a complete store and shop clearance at Martin’s Furnishings, based at Twin Spires Complex.

For ten days only, the experts in quality beds, mattresses and furniture at quality prices are offering massive unrepeatable savings to make way for new stock arriving.

This includes top end beds and mattresses, all dining and suites reduced including all floor models.

Do not miss out – it’s first come, first served. Call into the showroom at Twin Spires to see for yourself!

All furniture and beds and mattresses can be delivered and assembled throughout Belfast.



155 Northumberland St. Twin Spires Belfast

028 9023 9431