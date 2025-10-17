Massive Park Centre Halloween Fright Night to take place

IT'S going to be a spooky fright-filled evening on Wednesday 29th October, as the annual Park Centre Fright Night takes place.

The family event, which is extremely popular each year, begins at 6pm.

Park Centre manager John Kennedy said: “We are really excited about the Park Centre Halloween Fright Night. It is always one of the biggest events of the year at the centre.

“We have lined up a fantastic night of entertainment that kids and families will really enjoy.

“From 6-8pm we have a DJ playing Halloween tunes, face-painters, and Halloween characters including Wednesday Addams, Gomez Addams, Morticia Addams, the Sanderson sister witches from Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice and the two Bobs.

“Many of the stores in the centre will be decorated. We also have lots of Halloween products available from B&M, Poundland, Home Bargains, Iceland, and many other stores.

“Each year there are big numbers in attendance and we advise people to arrive early and enjoy the entertainment in the mall.

“We are located at the bottom of the Donegall Road, at Broadway Roundabout beside the M1 and the Westlink, and we have free car parking available for everyone.

“We hope to see you all at the Park Centre on Wednesday 29th October.”