Mater Hospital remains a designated Covid hospital

PRAISE: Health Minister Robin Swann visited staff at the Mater Hospital to thank them for their continued hard work

THE Mater Hospital remains the designated Covid-19 hospital site for Belfast Trust although pandemic pressures have eased.

The Crumlin Road site has cared for more than 3,000 patients to date since March 2020.

At the height of the pandemic, every ward on the site was transformed to an area that provided respiratory care. In addition, specialist areas were adapted to provide enhanced respiratory support to the most critically ill patients.

Although pressures on the Accident and Emergency department remain, the Covid situation is improving with the team leading the way in new anti-viral treatment against the virus.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Bernie Carey, Mater Hospital Site Services Manager said: "As of March 16, we have 55 Covid patients on site with three Covid wards still operating.

"We are still considered a Covid hospital. If patients present to the RVH or other sites with Covid they are referred to the Mater Hospital for admission.

"Many of the patients have been admitted to hospital with another complaint but then develop Covid and are brought to the Covid wards.

"We are awaiting further information from the Public Health Agency regarding re-opening of other services in the hospital.

"Last week, we had a visit from Health Minister Robin Swann who spoke to staff and thanked us for our continued hard work during the pandemic.

"He also visited the respiratory Covid wards where anti-viral treatment is given to vulnerable Covid patients."

During his visit Health Minister Robin Swann met with staff at the Mater Hospital to thank them for their huge efforts during the pandemic and their ongoing hard work. He visited the Nmabs team to hear about the new treatments available for Covid-19 and the impact this team has had during the pandemic. He also met with Dr Thelma Craig and her team at the respiratory ward before a visit to meet the team in the Mater Emergency Department.

Many Covid-19 patients participated in clinical trials, which helped in the development of new treatments for Covid-19.

Alongside the vaccination programme, this led to fewer patients requiring hospital admission.