Second man dies after two-vehicle Crumlin collision

TRAGEDY: Robert Laverty (74) and Matthew Anderson (28) were killed in the car crash last week

A SECOND man has died after a car crash in Crumlin last week.

28 year-old Matthew Anderson from Lisburn was critically injured in the two-car collision on the Moira Road last Wednesday morning (May 31).

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his death was announced by police on Tuesday evening.

Robert Laverty (74), who was the owner of Newsflash newsagents in the Dairy Farm on the Stewartstown Road, died at the scene. He was the driver of one of the cars involved in the collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic on the Moira Road.

Police say their investigating is continuing and they appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage taken in the area around of the time of the crash.