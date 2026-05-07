NOMINATIONS have been cast and voting is about to commence to crown your Best of the West winners for 2026.

As we reveal the finalists in each category, McEnaney's is proud to support this year's awards.

Winners of 'Best Pint' last year, McEnaney's are back, this time as a sponsor.

Aisling Massey, Marketing and Entertainment Manager, said: "We are proud to be recognised for what we do.

"McEnaney’s was the proud winner of The Best Pint at last year’s Best of the West Awards, a testament to the quality and consistency we strive for every day.

"This year, we’re equally proud to give back as sponsors of the Best TikToker award, supporting the creativity and talent within our community.

"We’re extremely excited to attend this year’s Best of the West Awards and celebrate the incredible individuals and groups that make our community what it is."

Speaking about the pub, Aisling added: "McEnaney’s has become more than just a bar, it’s a cornerstone of West Belfast’s social life, built on music, community, and a genuine welcome for all who walk through its doors.

"What truly sets us apart is our commitment to live entertainment. We are proud to be the only bar in West Belfast offering live music seven nights a week, creating an atmosphere that’s vibrant, consistent, and unmatched. Whether it’s a midweek session or a packed weekend crowd, there’s always a soundtrack to your night at McEnaney’s.

"At the heart of everything we do is community. Over the past two years in particular, we’ve seen an incredible influx of people from across the area and far beyond, all coming together under one roof. That diversity has helped shape McEnaney’s into what it is today—a place where everyone feels welcome, whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time.

"We’ve also made sure there’s something for everyone throughout the week. Our popular Monday Club offers complimentary food alongside £4 pints, setting the tone for a great start to the week. For football fans, we run £4 pints during all Celtic and Liverpool games, making every matchday a proper occasion.

"Beyond the bar itself, our venue offers versatility for any event. With two stunning function rooms available, we cater to all kinds of occasions—from celebrations to private gatherings. Our middle-floor Diggers function room is a standout, complete with a dedicated pool room and a rich collection of sports memorabilia that adds character and history to any event.

"As the weather improves, our rooftop beer garden becomes the perfect spot to unwind, offering a relaxed setting for summer drinks with friends. Pair that with some of the best drink promotions around, including premium cocktails at 2 for £14 after 7pm every night of the week, and it’s easy to see why McEnaney’s continues to draw a crowd.

"McEnaney’s isn’t just a place to drink it’s a place to connect, celebrate, and enjoy. And as we continue to grow, one thing remains the same – everyone is welcome."