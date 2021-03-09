McLaughlin named NI Football Writers' manager of the month

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin was recognised for his side’s impressive February as he was last week named NI Football Writers’ manager of the month.

The Derry native guided his side to four victories and two draws from the seven games in a hectic month.

McLaughlin acknowledged the decision of the Football Writers would have been a tough one, with so many teams on a good run of form.

“I’m sure it was a tough decision,” acknowledged McLaughlin.

“There are three or four managers in clubs who are playing good stuff at the minute and are undefeated in a couple of weeks as well, so I appreciate getting the nod.”

McLaughlin was pleased with the points return that his players amassed and admitted that he was worried his side was beginning to be cut adrift from the sides at the top of the league.

“It was a brilliant month in terms of points returned,” McLaughlin reflected.

“We lost at Glentoran with the last kick of the game and sometimes it can deflate you but the boys responded well.

“The results have been massive. I think it was four wins and two draws, which was a big return and we needed it because we could see the gap starting to stretch a wee bit from ourselves and the top sides in the league.

“We knew it was going to take a big effort to try and pull a couple of teams back and I think we’ve done that. We’ve another tough month coming up in March.”

A busy month on the transfer front saw seven new faces come into Solitude whilst Richard Brush and Conor McMenamin departed and McLaughlin paid tribute to the new faces.

“The good thing about the boys that came in is that they came in and hit the ground running straight away,” said McLaughlin.

“Sometimes there are a couple of weeks of settling in but the boys that we’ve brought in have been excellent since the day they came in the door. Young O’Neill up top has been a big signing for us.

“The other boys around him have been excellent. Aaron McCarey and Rory Hale have been there since the start of January and they’ve settled in really well.

“The other one that has gone unnoticed more than anyone is Kris Lowe. He’s been fantastic for us and excellent in all his games.

“Daniel Kearns turned the game when he came on the other week. Even though they’re only there a few weeks, they’ve played their part already.”