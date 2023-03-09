Renovations complete and McLaughlin's Bar patrons raise £5,000 for Children's Hospice

MCLAUGHLIN’S Bar on the Antrim Road have completed the finishing touches to the renovation of their function room which can hold up to 100 people.

The bar has just completed a big refurbishment and opened up a new kitchen in 2021. It has become well known for its great food and drink offers as well as a place to hear live music.

Recently the patrons of the bar also raised a whopping £4,900 for the NI Children’s Hospice in what has been a yearly fundraiser.

Tony Dowie the Manager of McLaughlin's said the recent refurbishment has allowed them to make a lot of big improvements to the bar, the latest being the function room.

“Over the last few years there have been a lot of renovations. We’ve recently completed the funtion room upstairs which can hold over a hundred people.

“We show all sports on the big screens and have many different offers on food and drink since our kitchen opened up in 2021. We also do live music. Keep an eye out for our offers which we have every Celtic v Rangers game as well as on big Premiership games and there is always great drink offers on.”

Tony added he was also very pleased to see the fundraising achievement for the Children’s Hospice at McLaughlin’s.

“The money was raised over Christmas at the bar and it’s held every year and it’s been going for years. To raise in the area of £5,000 for the Children’s Hospice is incredible.”

REFURB: McLaughlin's have recently completed a refurbishment with a function room

Joe Skelly a patron of McLaughlin’s bar, who helped organise the fundraising, added: “We’ve been been doing this fundraiser for over 20 years and it always goes very well. This amount is the largest we’ve ever collected, it is usually around three to four thousand. There’s a lot of very generous people in McLaughlin's and over the years they’ve donated all sorts such as holidays, weekends away, TVs, hampers and also money as well.”