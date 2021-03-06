TO BE FRANK: Smile at yourself in the mirror and give back your heart

How many times do we find ourselves looking outside ourselves for the answer, or better still how many times do we feel, that we wish we were someone different, somewhere different, doing something different?



Mindfulness practice is our way of bringing our mind home. The great poet Derek Walcott writes in his beautiful poem 'Love after Love':

The time will come

when, with elation

you will greet yourself arriving

at your own door, in your own mirror

and each will smile at the other's welcome,

and say, sit here. Eat.

You will love again the stranger who was your self.

Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart

to itself, to the stranger who has loved you

all your life, whom you ignored

for another, who knows you by heart.

Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,

the photographs, the desperate notes,

peel your own image from the mirror.

Sit. Feast on your life.

Wow what a poem, I love it, Walcott captures the heart and art of mindfulness practice.

The time will come, he says, when we meet ourselves, not the stories that we tell ourselves about ourselves and we will smile at the others welcome, not frown but smile.

How beautiful is this.

Our mindfulness practice, is our way to bring the mind home, to come to our senses, to wake up to this moment, right here right now.



To step into our precious lives.



Now, here's our practice for the week.



Take a moment to connect with your body, sit on a chair and sense your seat supporting your body. Connect with your breath, this breath, now allow your face to soften, sense your eyes, your nostrils, your lips your mouth.

Breathe and be.



Here's wishing you a wonderful week.