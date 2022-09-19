Mercy College school buses breakthrough

A DEAL has been struck between Mercy College and Translink to provide a morning bus service for pupils.

Last month, Mercy College announced there will no longer be free private transport from Ardoyne for students to and from the school ahead of the new term.

Many pupils attending Mercy College in Ballysillan, who previously used school buses, are having to walk or are being driven to school by parents following the withdrawal of free transport, which had previously been organised by the Flax Trust.

Following talks between Translink, Mercy College and political representatives, a morning bus service will be in place, starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

The first route will pick up at Carlisle Circus at 8.30am, before stops at Cliftonville Road (8.33am), Oldpark Road, Cliftonville Circus (8.37am), Ballysillan Road, Bilston Road before arriving at Mercy College at 8.45am.

The second bus route will pick up at the bottom of Hightown Road at 8.10am before stops at Bellevue (8.18am), Whitewell Road (8.21am), Shore Road (8.23am), Donegall Park Avenue (8.25am), North Circular Road (8.27am), Ballysillan Road, Bilston Road before arriving at Mercy College at 8.44am.

Concerns had been raised over pupils' safety after reports that one pupil was attacked and others subjected to sectarian abuse as they walked to the school.

Local DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst said a social media video, which appeared to show loyalists verbally abusing parents as they picked up their children up outside the school, had been "blown out of proportion."

Today North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "Transport to Mercy College has been the cause of anxiety for many parents and pupils.

"After weeks of extensive engagements between Mercy, Translink and ourselves it is fantastic to have confirmation of the below routes operational from tomorrow onwards.

"Services for additional routes and afternoon are currently being explored and we will update you all as soon as it is confirmed."