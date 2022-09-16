Mercy College transport impasse still not sorted

A SOLUTION to transportation issues at a North Belfast school has still not been found, weeks into the new school term.

Last month, Mercy College announced there will no longer be free private transport from Ardoyne for students to and from the school ahead of the new term.

Many pupils attending Mercy College in Ballysillan who previously used school buses are having to walk or are being driven to school by parents following the withdrawal of free transport, which had previously been organised by the Flax Trust.

Following further talks this week between Mercy College, Translink and the Council For Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), a resolution is yet to be found.

When asked if a resolution was any closer, CCMS told us: "At present in line with current government guidelines CCMS have suspended all press announcements."

Last week we reported that a pupil was attacked and others subjected to abuse as they walked to the school.

Local DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst said a social media video, which appeared to show loyalists verbally abusing parents as they pick up their children up outside the school, has been "blown out of proportion."

The republican group Saoradh said local republicans will assist parents and pupils as required

Saoradh North Belfast representative, Chris MacCormick, said: “This morning pupils and parents walking to Mercy College via the Ardoyne Road were subject to verbal abuse from residents in the Glenbryn area, with further incidents in the immediate vicinity of the College.

"In each of these instances it was grown adults involved in these sectarian attacks."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: "We will continue to assist the school as much as we can, in order to help them find a resolution to this ongoing problem."