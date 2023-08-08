FÉILE 23: Michelle O'Neill in conversation this evening

OUR very own columnist Andrée Murphy will host a talk with First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill tonight at St Mary's University College, discussing Sinn Féin's recent electoral gains in the North and next year's Dáil election.

The talk, which begins on Tuesday at 7.30pm, will look at the party's recent electoral successes in the Assembly and local elections in which it emerged as the largest party.

Also being discussed will be how these electoral breakthroughs will affect power-sharing in the North and the obstacles brought about by the DUP's continued boycott of Stormont over the Protocol.

The Sinn Féin Vice President and it's northern leader will also offer her opinions on the upcoming general election for the Dáil which is predicted to take place next year, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil trailing in the polls, there's a possibility the party could become the largest in government on both sides of the border.

Ms O'Neill will also be asked what that means for the future for all those who share this island and what that future will look like.