Middle East supermarket on Falls to close this weekend after latest attack

ATTACK: The Middle East Market on the Falls Road was targeted again on Tuesday evening

THE owner of a Middle Eastern supermarket on the Falls Road says he will close the shop this weekend after the latest attack.

Ali Moustafa Wartty told the Andersonstown News that the safety of his staff and customers comes first.

A large group of young people had been throwing eggs at the Middle East Market next door to St Paul's church at around 6.10pm on Tuesday. The owner of the shop said shoplifting had also taken place.

During the incident, police say a 15-year-old boy sustained a minor facial injury after he was assaulted by up to ten youths.

It is understood youths attempted to steal items from the shop and, when challenged, workers in the store were subsequently attacked launched an attack on store staff

A 14-year-old boy has been cautioned for offences including common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, owner Ali Moustafa Wartty said: "I left at around 2.30pm to go and get the ferry to Scotland and then on to England.

"I got a message later on to say that the shop, staff and some customers had been attacked by a group of youths. I understand there was some shoplifting.

"There was also racist language used by the youths.

"This is not a one-off. It has been going on since January.

"I don't care as much about shoplifting as I do about the safety of my staff and customers. They are my priority.

"Unfortunately, after the incident, we have made the decision to close the shop this weekend.

"We have reached this decision because we cannot risk the safety of my staff and customers."

Following the incident, local residents were quickly on the scene and a crowd of adults gathered outside the shop to show support and solidarity with the victims.

"I want to send my thanks and my love to everyone who came and supported us after the incident," added Ali.

"I would also like to say that the attacks across the UK do not help anyone."

Local political representatives praised the response from the local community in their show of solidarity.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the attack was "completely unwarranted and disgraceful".

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Everyone I speak to in our community is disgusted by this shocking incident.

“It is deeply concerning to see young people swept up in such behaviour, especially when we have seen such sickening and widespread attacks on minorities in recent days.

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion, and a welcoming West Belfast.

“While tonight’s attack was awful, it is representative of a minority and I commend the immediate response of the community."

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said on social media that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Incredible show of community solidarity from the people of the Falls Road tonight after a group of young people attacked a shop owned by a migrant family.

"A strong message sent that we won't tolerate this behaviour."

Sean Doherty, from the Beechmount Residents Collective, added: "It was heartwarming to see West Belfast rally within seconds of the attack.

"I would encourage young people to not get involved in anything that is going on across the city and in other parts."

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1284 06/08/24.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org