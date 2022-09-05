MINDFUL MOMENT: Cycling awakens my inner wee boy and fills me with a sense of wonder

HAVE YOUR OWN MINDFUL MOMENT: A dip in the ocean can release the good stuff Timothy Meinberg on unsplash.com

Fight flight freeze and please are the four signs that our antenna is up. This behaviour usually lets us know that there is perceived danger and when these guys begin to operate, adrenaline is released into our bodies to prepare us for fight or flight along with a cortisol rush.

This is great if there’s a sabre tooth tiger but a lot of the time, it’s a perceived threat of danger and not real.

I say this for I believe another response is people-pleasing and for those who are affected by this defence system, it can be exhausting.

I speak from experience as a recovering people-pleaser. I’m not recovered yet but I’m nowhere like I used to be. Through therapy I was able to explore the reasoning behind my need to be liked by people and of course as Freud says, it’s Mother.

As the joke goes “it’s when you say one thing but you mean your mother”.

When we deep dive we can see, especially within families, how we seek that attention especially from mother. If we don’t receive that attention we up the ante and create numerous ways of gaining that attention and for me as an alcoholic I sought that attention all the time from everyone and everywhere. The method being people-pleasing.

CURTAIN CALL: Wish me well as I embark on a new theatrical career. I met this week with prolific performance artist Prof Alastair McClelland and Dr Cherie Driver of the Belfast Arts College to discuss my upcoming debut in Silent Lecture in the Duncairn Arts Centre My belief was that you must not like me and I’m frightened of that scary feeling, rejection.

There are many more triggers for our people pleasing. Another could be that we don’t like ourselves and if we don’t like ourselves why should other people like us? We now know that the map is not the territory and the best way for us to explore the territory is with a heart of compassion, kindness and above all love.

This journey begins from within, if we don’t go within we go without. We begin with self compassion as a way of soothing and nurturing ourselves. Let’s keep this simple, like having a good massage, listening to soothing music, prayer and meditation, gardening, exercise, a good book, a movie, and the list goes on. Be creative, be curious, search within what makes you feel good.

My favourite way of finding that wee boy within me is through cycling. As soon as I sit on the saddle, I’m filled with a sense of wonder.

Instead of the bad stuff, the adrenaline and cortisol being released, the good stuff begins to flow: dopamine, endorphins etc.

The more I pedal the more is released, signalled by a smile on my face. A healthy smile is hard to beat for ourselves and for others. Suddenly, as if by magic, we know what we can do and what we can’t do.

Most of all we know when to say 'yes' when we mean 'yes' and 'no' when we mean 'no'.

What a relief that is. For it’s then that the feeling of needing to be liked leaves us as we find ourselves comfortable in our own skin.





here’s a wee saying that I heard and love: You can’t be everyone’s cup of tea — otherwise you’d be a mug.