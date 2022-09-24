World of compulsive gambling explored in new play at Cultúrlann

MUST SEE: A new one-man show comes to An Chultúrlann this September

A NEW one-man show is coming to An Cultúrlann this September as part of Aisling Ghéar’s 25th anniversary production.

‘Minimal Human Contact’ is the first show written by award-winning rapper Naoise Ó Cairealláin from Kneecap. The new play told as Gaeilge will delve deep into the world of compulsive gambling and take you on a gutsy, raw, rollercoaster ride.

Seán T Ó Meallaigh is the actor performing in this one-man show and has recently filmed in the role of ‘Sirl’ in Moonhaven for AMC and recently appeared as ‘Gary Whelan’ in Harry Wild on Acorn TV.

The play is directed by Bríd Ó Gallchoir, the company’s Artistic Director, who directed the award-winning Stones in his Pockets, the amazing sci-fi Makaronik and a wonderful children’s show Bun go Bar – all in Irish.

Supported by National Lottery funding thorough the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the production will have six shows in total at the Cultúrlann and will be performed at Dublin Fringe Festival prior to its performance at Belfast's International Arts Festival.

Throughout its 25-year history Aisling Ghéar have staged over 75 productions all in Irish with live translation into English for most of the shows.

Playwright Naoise Ó Cairealláin spoke with the Andersonstown News about writing his first play and what inspired the story behind it.

“I took a lot of inspiration from growing up," he said. "How me and all my mates would have been classed as gambling addicts from sixteen until like twenty-three. I definitely took a lot of inspiration from that and hanging around bookies all day. If you sit in a bookies for ten hours you’ll definitely find inspiration from somewhere.

“It’s a story about a young lad who is addicted to gambling and is stuck in that loop and that’s kind of his story and I suppose many other people’s stories and it will continue to be other people’s stories because there’s a bookies in every corner of West Belfast but no one really talks about that, they’re kind of preying on young working class people, kids who don’t have much money promising us money which we never get and no one really talks about it.”

Speaking about his upcoming performance in the one-man-play Seán T Ó Meallaigh said: “I’m nervous but I’m excited at the same time, it’s brilliant to get to perform the play in Dublin and in Belfast as well.

“I’ve got a mix of things done on the stage and on the screen, but I have never done a one-man show on stage before, there’s no other actor on stage with me.

Not long now until @aislingghear's Minimal Human Contact written by award-winning rapper Móglaí Bap from @KNEECAPCEOL in @Culturlann opening 26 Sept - 1 Oct!



Don't miss this incredible new voice from the urban Gaeltacht of West Belfast.



Book now - https://t.co/P2RaqDLILZ pic.twitter.com/dOGptLpVuQ — Belfast International Arts Festival (@BelfastFestival) September 8, 2022

“It’s a story that is so important to tell. It’s brilliant that a new show like this has been written, there isn’t that many new plays written on the stage, especially new plays for the stage written in Irish.

“95 per cent of the play is in Irish, but for those who don’t have Irish, there will be a translation of the lines into English from another actor behind the stage.”

Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support this new show from Aisling Ghéar as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations and the 60th edition of the Belfast International Arts Festival.

Móglaí Bap has written a play, come if you want an insight to the life a roulette abusing scumbag from west Belfast 😊



Dublin- 20-24 Sep



🎟https://t.co/AOibfzmoGn



BF - 26- 1 Oct



🎟 https://t.co/jFze0IlbPz pic.twitter.com/CLHw19wEc6 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 9, 2022

“Thanks to The National Lottery players, audiences will have the opportunity to see another fantastic production from this company and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy.”

The play will be at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich from the 26th of September until the 1st of October and will be performed in Irish with translation into English. All information can be found here.