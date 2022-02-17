Minister visits Cultúrlann to view extension works

FÁILTE UÍ CHEALLAIGH: Minster Hargey views blueprints for the ambitious expansion which will effectively double the size of An Chultúrlann

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey visited the Irish language and cultural centre Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich today (Thursday) to view progress on the redevelopment of Montague House — the space behind An Chultúrlann previously used for elder care by Springfield Charitable Association.

The Department for Communities provided the Falls Road Gaeilge hub with £180k funding to purchase the building in March 2021.

“Since its establishment in 1991 Cultúrlann has been at the forefront of community development in this city," said Minister Hargey. "The classes, events and activities which have happened within its walls have enriched the lives of the citizens of Belfast and beyond for more than 30 years. Organisations such as Raidió Fáilte, Féile an Phobail, Aisling Ghéar and Coláiste Feirste all began life under its roof. With the purchase of Montague House, An Chultúrlann will further expand the services it provides to the Irish-speaking community in Belfast."

The Communities Minister was welcomed to An Chultúrlann by recently-appointed director Gráinne Ní Ghilín.

The purchase recombines what was historically one site under the ownership of one body.

An Chultúrlann plans for the building include the development of a youth hub including offices, classrooms and training facilities for the anchor tenant, Gaelchúrsaí, an Irish medium training, educational and qualifications provider.