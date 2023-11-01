Money raised in memory of Robert to be donated to Gaza relief

FRIENDS of the well-known local businessman and highly respected republican Robert Laverty – who died in a car accident outside Crumlin in May – have raised a significant amount in his name to be donated to Palestine.

Robert was the owner of Newsflash newsagents in the Dairy Farm on the Stewartstown Road. After his death, fellow business owners within the Dairy Farm described Robert as the heart of the Dairy Farm, with a book of condolences being signed by many in the local area.

Saddened to hear the awful news that my friend Robbie Laverty died in a car accident. Robert was a former republican prisoner who served time in the cages of Long Kesh (photo of Robbie in cages on left sitting) and the H Blocks.

Rest in Peace my dear friend 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zncRhwe4lk — Paul Butler (@PolDeBuitleir) May 31, 2023

Robert was a veteran republican who served two terms in jail during the conflict. He joined the IRA in the early 1970s and in September 1974 he was captured on a bombing mission and spent the next five years in the cages of Long Kesh.

Upon his release in 1979 he immediately reported back to the IRA and took on a leadership role in the Belfast Brigade, only to be recaptured in 1983, this time spending a further seven years imprisoned in Crumlin Road Gaol and the H-Blocks.

A tribute night was held in memory of Robert on October 20 by Cairde Robert Laverty which raised £1,000, which was to be donated to the National Graves Association.

However, with recent events in Gaza and in keeping with Robert's renowned solidarity with Palestine, the National Graves Association will now be donating the money to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

REMEMBERED: Robert Laverty died in May 2023

Joe Austin of the National Graves Association said Robert would have appreciated the money raised going to the people of Gaza.

"Robbie Laverty was a conscientious republican with a firm grasp of international issues," said Joe. "His solidarity would lie with the oppressed people of Gaza. As a shop owner in the Dairy Farm he strove to provide for the local people and donated to many causes.

"He would see no difference in attempting in a small way to aid the stricken people of Gaza. I’m also certain that he would welcome the decision by the National Graves Association to divert the money raised by Cairde Robbie Laverty to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

"This body works tirelessly on behalf of Palestinians and is currently in dire need of financial help."

Joe said that anyone wishing to also make a donation to the society to help those in Palestine can do so by visiting www.pmrs.ps