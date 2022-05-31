MORA's legal challenge against Casement Park dismissed by judge

A LEGAL challenge brought by a residents’ group against planning permission for the new Casement Park stadium has been dismissed.



Speaking outside the High Court in Belfast this morning Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana said: “Dea-scéal inniu sa chúirt.



“Great day for Antrim GAA and the Gaels of Ulster throughout the country. This is a positive day, we in Antrim want to see Casement Park built so that the children and the current generation have the opportunity to play at Casement Park. Aontroim abú!”

Casement Park has FINALLY been given the green light after this mornings Judicial Review.



Let's #BuildCasement for our Gaels!



The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents’ Association last month sought a Judicial Review of former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s decision to grant planning permission for the 34,758 capacity stadium in the heart of Andersonstown.



Other residents living around the stadium have backed the redevelopment, saying that the GAA have addressed their concerns.



Antrim GAA tweeted: "After a process which has denied the opportunity to a generation of Gaels to play at one of the most esteemed venues on our island, the planning permission granted to construct our new 21st century stadium has been certified by the High Court as lawful.



“In dismissing every ground of challenge, Mr Justice Humphreys has paved the way to now permit us to get on with construction. We look forward to the next generation of Gaels being inspired by our county teams, playing at our spiritual home”.

The building of Casement Park has taken a great step forward today.



Transforming Casement into a world-class stadium for Ulster Gaels is a priority for Sinn Féin.



This development will create jobs, attract investment and grow our economy.



First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill welcomed today's decision.

She said: "This development will create jobs, attract investment and grow our economy. It is now time to get workers on site."

In a statement Ulster GAA welcomed the decision.

"We can now, finally, plan for the delivery of our provincial stadium and the last remaining project within the NI Executive’s Regional Sports Stadia Programme.

"We recognise the outstanding work of the Casement Park Project Team, their expertise, professionalism, and dedication throughout this long journey. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that the transformational sporting, cultural and economic benefits of this iconic stadium can finally be realised."

The statement added: "Our full efforts will now be focused on continuing to work with the Department for the Communities and its Regional Stadia Team, finalising all remaining aspects of the business case, implementing our extensive and far-reaching community engagement and benefits programme as we move towards the construction phase of the project."