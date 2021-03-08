THE MOTOR MAN: MotoGP legend Gresini dies of Covid

THE world of MotoGP racing is mourning the passing of one of motorcycle racing’s greats. Double 125cc world champion and veteran MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini has died at the age of 60 in hospital after a two-month battle with Covid-19.



The Italian was taken ill with the virus just before Christmas and was hospitalised on December 27 in Imola.





As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a specialist Covid care ward in Bologna, where he remained until his passing.



Having initially been put into a coma and on to assisted breathing, Gresini showed signs of improvement in January and was brought out of his coma only to be returned to a comatose state as he battled pneumonia caused by the virus. Just recently the Gresini team announced: “After nearly two months of fighting for his life, sadly Fausto Gresini had passed away just a few days after turning 60.”



Gresini was 125cc world champion in 1985 and 1987. During his racing career, in addition to his two world titles, he won 21 races and tallied up an impressive 47 podium finishes. Upon his retirement from racing, he founded the grand prix team which bears his name and initially fielded world-renowned racer Alex Barros on a Honda machine.

The Gresini team would win the 250cc riders’ title in 2001 with Japanese star Daijiro Kato, promoting him to MotoGP the following year where he scored two podiums.



In an emotional 2003 season, following Kato’s death in a crash during the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Sete Gibernau would win four times on his way to runner-up in the MotoGP championship. The Gresini team’s final MotoGP victory came at Estoril in 2006, when Toni Elia pipped Valentino Rossi to the line in a thrilling last lap encounter. In 2010, Elias would take his Gresini machine to the team’s very first Moto2 world title.



Fausto Gresini will be sadly missed by all MotoGP fans.



The show must go on

THE show must go on! That’s the message from the organisers of The British Motor Show, who have confirmed that the much-anticipated automotive event will be a not-to-be-missed extravaganza for car fans and families. The show is set to take place from August 19-22 at Farnborough International which is located 38 miles south west of London.



The organisers have confirmed an expanded show, including three driving experiences and a new Electric Motor Show.





“We’re now really pressing ahead and looking forward to a summer of freedom and excitement as we come back to a more normal way of life,” said Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle.



Most of us are desperate for a great day out and the organisers are absolutely committed to giving visitors a motor show with a difference.



As well as a tantalising display of new cars, it will feature the Select Electric Motor Show, an action -packed Live Arena, a Live Stage, motoring celebrities, Retro-Electric Live, a Supercar Paddock, Classic Cars, the IMI Technology Theatre, test drives, a kids’ zone, and a dedicated marketplace area full of petrolhead gift ideas. Participative driving experiences have been confirmed including the Caterham Experience and a Stunt Driving Experience.



The Stunt Driving Experience will let visitors experience all the tricks seen in the movies as an actual passenger. Paul Swift and his team of professional stunt drivers will strap visitors in for passenger rides that they will never forget, while they perform stunts such as high-speed parallel parking, J turns, drifting cars sideways (above) and an unforgettable lap of the slalom course. There are only a limited number of experiences available and are sure to sell out quickly. Andy added: We are now able to confirm that we will definitely be giving car fans and families an amazing day out in 2021, and all for just £18.50 per head, or £37 for a family ticket.”



To find out more about the show, book tickets or keep up with the latest, visit the official website.



An airbag for bikers? How does that work?



AS motorcycle manufacturer Ducati continues its commitment to the safety of motorcyclists, in addition to the development of active safety systems on its motorcycles and the promotion of responsible riding courses, the Bologna-based company is focusing attention on safety clothing.



In collaboration with Dainese the motorcycle clothing manufacturer, IT has developed a revolutionary sleeveless vest fitted with an airbag. The Ducati Smart Jacket, as it is known, guarantees high levels of safety using the same technology used in the racing leathers of MotoGP riders. The result is a versatile vest, suitable for every motorcyclist and for all types of road use.



The operation of the vest is regulated by an electronic control unit (ECU) which analyses data 1,000 times per second. The ECU detects autonomously dangerous situations such as sliding, high-siding of a rider, rear-end collision, impact with another object or stopped-vehicle impact, and activates the protection system. Thanks to the vest structure with internal micro-filaments patented by Dainese, the airbag bag inflates in a uniform and controlled manner along its entire surface, creating a shield that wraps around the rider’s body and guarantees the protection of the declared protective areas. The bag offers protection equal to that of seven level 1 hardback protectors, with minimal rigidity.



The Smart Jacket is an extremely light and practical garment, which, once you get off the bike, can be easily folded and stored in a side bag or backpack. It has a 26-hour battery life and, when discharged, can be conveniently recharged via any USB socket. In addition, another technological innovation introduced by Dainese allows the protective bag on the chest to be folded, to occupy a smaller area and thus allow the passage of air through the fabric of the vest.



But be aware: before purchasing and using a Ducati Smart Jacket, or any other type of airbag protective vest, make sure to carefully read the instructions and warnings indicated in the user manual about its operating characteristics and protective performance.