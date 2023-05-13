MOTORING: Conversion kit sparks Mini-revolution

FOR the first time since the development of electric vehicles (EVs) I have been tempted by the electric revolution and a conversion kit – and that’s because it has been developed for the much-loved classic Mini.

My first car was a Mini, I owned several including Mini specials, and I competed in Minis for many years.

EV conversion company Electrogenic, known for its market-leading classic car EV conversions, has expanded its range with its most accessible kit yet, a truly cost-effective solution to electrify any classic Mini. The simple-to-install kit converts a mini to a clean and reliable electric drive from just £15,000 plus VAT, opening up the world of electric conversions to more people than ever before.

OLD MEETS NEW: The electric motor comes ready to fit in a new subframe

The Mini kit adds to the comprehensive range of EV drop-in packages, which includes the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 911 and Triumph Stag.

This Mini kit has been designed to deliver superb performance, mirroring the nippy responsive character of the original car. The technology comes completely pre-assembled and tested on a replacement front subframe that simply replaces the old subframe. It features a water-cooled motor delivering instant electric torque to the front wheels. The ultra-responsive electric powertrain offers great flexibility and gives the Mini real punch, ideal for the cut and thrust of city driving.

Powered by 20kWh of densely packed batteries pre-mounted on the subframe and all wired in, the package gives approximately 80 miles of in-town range although the company also offers an extended range option with an additional battery pack integrated into the boot, ideal for those who want to travel further on Mini adventures.

Their research and development team has ensured the kit is easy to install and fitting can be carried out by any qualified mechanic. The installer simply bolts in the new subframe assembly and wires up the throttle and dashboard – and that’s it (and the conversion is fully reversible)..

Electrogenic’s kit features tech which has underpinned the company’s rapid rise and sustained growth. The kits are defined by their quality and depth of engineering, developed in-house by a team comprising of leading automotive engineers, programmers and electrical experts. Electrogenic’s approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards and digital dashboards, as well as vehicle management technology and battery modules to incorporate the best new tech available.

The kit also uses highly innovative mechanical componentry, including a unique system for creating high-density battery packs, as well as an exceptionally compact in-line transverse gearbox. Could this be my entry into EVs?