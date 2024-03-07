Murder investigation launched after man dies following Cupar Street attack

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in West Belfast on Wednesday night.

The man was found with serious injuries in the Cupar Street area just after 8pm. He passed away in hospital a short time later. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remained at the scene over night but cordons have since been lifted.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has expressed his condolences with the family and friends of the man and has appealed for information.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that a man died last night in the Cupar Street area," he said. "I would like to express my condolences with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this death to immediately bring it forward to the police to assist with their inquiries.”

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said: “I’d like to express my condolences to the family and friends of the man who lost his life following a serious incident last night. It’s never easy to lose a loved one in any circumstances and I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through this morning.

“There is serious concern in the local community following what took place last night. There can be no place for violence in our community and this is a terrible thing to happen on anyone’s doorstep. People in this area just want to live in peace and there is a real cloud over this part of West Belfast today."

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.

You can also make a report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.