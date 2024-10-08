Murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a woman's body at her home.

22-year-old Mary Ward was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street off the Lisburn Road on Tuesday 1st October. Following extensive investigations by Detectives in Serious Crime Branch, a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman, who is leading the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder said: “Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss. Specialist trained Family Liaison Officers continue to work with the family supporting them through this difficult period.

“Whilst our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the exact circumstances. We believe that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday 25th September. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Mary on or around that date.

“I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101. You can also submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org ”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Commenting on the murder, Head of Public Protection Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks. This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.

“As a Police Service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime. The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”

Following a review of our previous engagement with Mary, the case has been referred to the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

Sinn Féin South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey said she was "shocked and saddened" by the death.

“This is the fourth woman to be murdered in the north in just six weeks," she said. "This is absolutely sickening. Violence against women and girls anywhere in our society is reprehensible and must be eradicated.

“The executive’s recently launched Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls sets out how it aims to tackle this scourge on our society. We must do everything we can to bring violence, harm and abuse of women to an end."



“The local community is shocked and saddened by the death of this young woman and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”