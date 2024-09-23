Nadia learnt Irish in Belfast: TG4 tells Ukrainian woman's remarkable story

A UKRAINIAN woman who learnt Irish by attending classes at the Cultúrlann on the Falls Road is the subject of a new documentary about her flight from war-torn Ukraine, and her family's new life in Ireland.

For Nadia Dobrianska, a fluent Irish speaker, the decision to settle in Ireland made sense; but it has not been without consequence. The family have suffered unimaginable loss following the Russian invasion of their country and now find themselves torn between two states.

Filmed over the course of their first two years in Ireland, the film sees Nadia and her father Leo as they grapple with their new life in Ireland, come to terms with what they have left behind in Ukraine, and try to imagine what their futures may look like in a world of uncertainty.

Director Sinéad Ingoldsby says: “Nadia and Leo's deeply moving story gets behind the headlines to tell of the devastating effects of war and displacement on one family. In sharing their personal trauma, they demonstrate the resilience, generosity, and spirit of Ireland's new Ukrainian community”.

Nadia and Leo Dobriansk

Previous to moving to Cork Nadia had studied in Belfast. Since she was a teenager, she had a great interest in the Irish language, history, and culture. Nadia arrived in Belfast in September 2019 to complete an MA at Queen's University. While living in Belfast, Nadia improved her Irish by attending classes at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich. She also attended local traditional music sessions where she played the flute. Nadia returned to Ukraine in March 2021 upon completion of her degree and began working in human rights.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, friends of Nadia's from Ireland urged her and her family to flee the war and stay with them. Nadia is now undertaking a PhD in Irish History and is carrying out research on the Belfast Pogrom.

Produced by Below the Radar TV, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Idir Dhá Bhaile – ó Chív go Corcaigh will broadcast on TG4 on September 25th at 9:30 pm.