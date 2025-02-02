National Hurling League: Antrim bounce back in impressive fashion against Westmeath

Hurling League Division 1B

Antrim 2-25 Westmeath 1-19



EIGHT days on from a night to forget at Croke Park, Antrim's hurlers produced a marked improvement against Westmeath at Corrigan Park on Sunday to bank their first points in Division 1B.

If it was disjointed against Dulin, this was much more fluid from Davy Fitzgerald's charges who seemed much more assured in themselves and the nine-point margin of victory in no way flattered them.

James McNaughton led the way once again, finishing with 1-14 and by the break had matched the 10 points he scored throughout the defeat to the Dubs, but this time the Loughgiel man had much more support with nine scorers overall.

Conor Johnston, Seaan Elliott, Keelan Molloy and Niall O'Connor - players who have been on the treatment table recently - all started and hit two points apiece while using Eoghan Campbell as the spare man gave the Cushendall man a bit more freedom to get on the ball and drive forward.

Antrim left some behind them too, with two goals scored which really ought to have been four, but there is a long road ahead and the Antrim boss has been quick to reemphasise as much.

Just as they weren't hitting the panic button last weekend, nor were they doing laps of honour on Sunday as this was just another step on a long journey.

But certainly, winning helps and this victory was important as already, 1B looks like it could well turn into a real fight at both ends of the table with Carlow's win over Waterford a reminder there are no 'gimmies' in this division.

Westmeath have been a thorn in Antrim's side plenty of times, but this time they never really looked likely to take the win despite the best efforts of David Williams, who landed a dozen points for his team. As the game went on, the gap grew and the Saffrons were very worthy winners.

#AllianzLeagues Hurling Division 1 Tables after Round 2



Cork 1-16 v 1-16 Limerick

Kilkenny 1-19 v 2-19 Galway

Tipperary 1-22 v 0-19 Wexford



Antrim 2-25 v 1-19 Westmeath

Laois 1-15 v 1-24 Offaly

Carlow 2-21 v 1-19 Waterford #gaa #hurling #GAALeagueTables pic.twitter.com/zVXcTqbwrv — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) February 2, 2025

"Last week was our first game; I'm not going to come in and it's just going to work as it's going to take time, but today was an improvement," said Fitzgerald.

"Today, it was nine points but it could have been a lot more - a 20-point win in my opinion. We played well but we've lots of work to do - it's going to be up and down.

"I've been accused of trying to play a game of taking the pressure off, but I know where we are and what we have to do. You can see flashes of what we've been working on and that's only going to get better.

"Dublin should have beaten us by 20 points last week and there's no point in saying anything else. They were way better than us, but Dublin are training a lot longer than we are and have a lot more work done. They had a Leinster final last year and are a small bit ahead of us.

"We were like a team caught in the headlights last week, overthinking everything, but that will go as time goes on. Let's see in the championship what we'll be like. I'll not say we'll beat them, but let's see."

James McNaughton finishd with 1-14

Antrim were much quicker out of the traps with James McNaughton landing the first three scores - the first from play - to settle his side.

McNaughton would equal his 10-point haul against Dublin by the time this game had reached the break as he led the charge for Antrim early, but gradually Westmeath built into it with David Williams getting his team off the mark and Eoin Keys grabbing their first from play.

The hosts looked more dangerous up top and on 13 minutes, they were awarded a penalty as Conor Johnston chased down a lost cause and was fouled on his way to goal, but Westmeath goalkeeper Jack Gillen was equal to McNaughton's penalty.

Johnston would grab a point soon after as McNaughton and Williams began to have their own scoring duel, although a good burst from the hosts saw Eoghan Campbell, Seaan Elliott, Niall McKenna and Niall O'Connor also chipped in to help Antrim into a six-point lead.

But Westmeath remained in touch as Darragh Clinton and Mark Cunningham pointed, yet it was Mcnaughton with late frees to help Antrim into a 0-15 to 0-10 lead at the break.

The second half was something of a slow burner although Westmeath could well have made a dream start when Peter Clarke galloped away from the throw-in but dragged his shot wide.

However, the net did bulge 10 minutes later, but at the other end, as a Westmeath error was ruthlessly punished by McNaughton who gathered, cut in and buried.

Williams continued to keep his side in the hunt with Darragh Clinton also chipping in but although they got to within six on a few occasions, they got no closer as Antrim gradually pulled further away.

Gerard Walsh gets the ball away despite the challenge of David Williams

Johnston clipped over his second of the game, as did Niall O'Connor and his Naomh Éanna clubmate Joe Maskey got on the board when introduced.

Keelan Molloy found his range with a couple and the Dunloy man set up his clubmate Nigel Elliott for Antrim's second goal in the 70th minute.

Westmeath goalkeeper Jack Gillen cancelled this out from a 20-metre free almost immediately, but it was a mere consolation as Antrim bank their first points.

"Any day you lose a match, you're disappointed with the result but I think in patches, we did a lot of good things," said Westmeath manager, Seoirse Bulfin.

"Loads of room for improvement but we take plenty of positives. One thing that stood out was having a game (last week) stood to Antrim, so for our first day there was some good mixed with bad, but that's just the nature of the first day out."

ANTRIM: R Elliott; G Walsh, P Burke, D McCloskey; S Walsh, E Campbell (0-1), C Bohill; N Elliott (1-0), N O'Connor (0-2); P Boyle, N McKenna (0-1), K Molloy (0-2); S Elliott (0-2), J McNaughton (1-14, 0-12f), C Johnston (0-2).

Subs: J Maskey (0-1) for S Walsh (57), R McCambridge for N McKenna (60), E O'Neill for P Boyle (60), J McLaughlin for P Burke (65), R McGarry for C Bohill (70+1)

WESTMEATH: J Gillen (1-0 pen); C Gaffney, T Doyle, G Greville; J Bermingham, A Craig, E Keyes (0-1); É Cunene, P Clarke (0-1); R Greville, D Williams (0-12, 10f), M Cunningham (0-1); D Clinton (0-3), O McCabe, S Williams.

Subs: D McCormack for S Williams (43), R Keyes for E Cunneen (45), M Cunningham for G Greville (58), A Ennis for A Craig (66)

REFEREE: B Keon (Galway)