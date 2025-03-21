National Graves Association set for 'biggest ever' Easter commemoration to mark 90th anniversary

AN organisation which restores and maintains the graves of Irish republicans who died for Irish freedom is set for its 'biggest ever' Easter commemoration to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Cumann Uaigheann na Laochradh Gadheal – National Graves Association – was founded in Dublin in 1921 before the first branch in Belfast began in 1935. Over the course of the past nine decades monuments have been erected and restored, and graves have been marked and maintained. All the work is overseen by a committee of ten members – five men and five women.

In recent times, the committee has overseen the complete rebuilding of what has become known as the new republican plot in Milltown Cemetery, which contains the remains of 77 republicans who died on active service or as a result of imprisonment or assassination.

As part of their 90th anniversary, the National Graves Association will re-publish their book 'Belfast Graves' and publish an information leaflet about its activities.

Joe Austin, Chair of National Graves Association, explained more about the work of the organisation.

"The date of the foundation of the National Graves Association is a bit of a mystery because it happened in the jail," he said. "As best as we can track it down, it was founded in 1935. It was a time of republican struggle. The Free State had been established and the Northern state was up and running.

"Our primary purpose is to maintain the graves and honour Ireland’s dead. We have three republican plots, a monument and 33 individual graves to preserve.

"We have produced a number of books over the years and will continue to do so. Everything we do is all about education. We want to keep alive the memory of those who died in the struggle for Irish freedom.

"I think it is important for people to understand the sacrifices that so many made."

Looking ahead to their annual Easter commemoration, Joe expects this year to be bigger and better than ever.

"Easter time is a very important time for us. This year, we have 30 Wexford Pikemen coming up for the parade," he added. "We are expecting a bigger than normal parade this year.

"It will also be poignant this year as it will be the first Easter in so many years without Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane, after his passing. He will undoubtedly be a huge miss to the National Graves Association."