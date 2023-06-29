Radical changes to South Belfast in redrawing of city's four constituencies

CHANGES: There have been big changes to constituencies in the North, especially to Belfast South which is now Belfast South and Mid Down

NEW changes to the North's Westminster constituencies are set to take place after a final report published by the Boundary Commission.

The first proposals involved moving 20 electoral wards into new constituencies but this has been changed so only ten will now be moved.

Westminster boundaries are used in Assembly elections, where five MLAs are elected for each of the 18 constituencies, so any changes could have profound implications at Stormont.

The biggest change is to Belfast South which is doubling its geographical size and will take in as far south as Saintfield in County Down. A new name has also been recommended to change the constituency's name to Belfast South and Mid Down.

Changes are currently being made across England, Scotland, Wales and the North of Ireland and will now go to the British parliament to be voted on by MPs.

If voted through, the new changes will come into effect by 1 November which means they will be in place for the next Westminster election which is scheduled for 2024.

West Belfast

The first changes to West Belfast involve shaving off a chunk of the Upper Springfield Road. The old boundaries can be seen in orange and the new proposals are in blue. As shown, a significant part of the Upper Springfield Road/Tornagrough Road has been moved from West Belfast to South Antrim (in yellow).

New areas of Dunmurry have been added to West Belfast as well as parts of Derriaghy around Milltown. Thus will also encompass areas of the McKinstry Road which will move from Lagan Valley to Belfast West.

Areas of the Forthriver area have now been moved to North Belfast and West Belfast will also now be taking in some areas of Woodvale, Shankill and Twaddell Avenue which were formerly in North Belfast.

North Belfast





In this image the new area covered by North Belfast is highlighted. Blue lines mark the new boundaries which change over with the old orange boundaries.

Small chunks of Ballyhenry have been given to South Antrim (yellow) whilst more near the A8 Road have been moved to North Belfast.

North Belfast has gained a portion of Carnmoney ward and a part of Newtownabbey whilst the rest of Newtownabbey has been slotted to East Antrim constituency.

South Belfast

In its new name of Belfast South and Mid Down, changes will see the bottom of the Ravenhill Road in the Woodstock area moving to East Belfast.

The new South Belfast and Mid Down constituency will lose the areas of Cregagh and Hillfoot which will go to East Belfast.

The biggest changes are all taking place to the south and east of the constituency's old borders. The new constituency will take in new wards including those of Drumbo, Moneyreagh, Carryduff and as far south as Saintfield.

Belfast East

In East Belfast some areas will be lost to North Down including the ward of Garnerville and a section of the Belmont Road.