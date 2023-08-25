New GAA pitch gets underway at Lough Moss Leisure Centre in Carryduff

NEW PITCH: Children from Carryduff Colts FC and Carryduff GAC with Councillors Thomas Beckett and John Gallen as work begins on the new pitch

WORK has begun on a new full size 3G GAA pitch at Lough Moss Leisure Centre in Carryduff.

The building of the pitch, which will incorporate two soccer pitches has commenced after receiving £1.7million investment from Lisburn and Castlereagh Council (LCCC).

When completed, the improved facilities will be used by a number of local clubs from the Carryduff community and in particular, two local sporting clubs: Carryduff Colts FC and Carryduff GAC.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have appointed contractor FP McCann to undertake the work which started on Monday 21 August and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

It will include replacing all the existing Astro Turf Hockey pitch and creating additional car parking - as well as providing floodlighting, fencing, ball catching netting, pedestrian and vehicle access gates, retaining walls and an access path.

SDLP councillor John Gallen, Vice-Chair of the LCCC's Communities and Wellbeing committee said: “Carryduff is a growing area and I am delighted to see continued investment in it.

“We are proud of our open spaces and want to see people of all ages and abilities enjoy them. From a weekly Sunday parkrun to regular football, Gaelic and community gardening sessions - there is always something happening at Lough Moss. This project is the most recent in a programme of continued investment by the council in Carryduff.

“We have already completed a community garden and hub alongside a basketball court, improved pathways and local biodiversity projects.”

DUP councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of LCCC's Communities & Wellbeing Committee said: “The council is delighted to be making the dreams of local football and Gaelic players come to life through this project. We understand the importance of top-quality sporting facilities being available locally and look forward to seeing them take shape in the months ahead.

“When completed, the new 3G pitch will provide additional training space capacity for local teams and help with a further venue for league fixtures. I look forward to catching up with the teams when the project is complete."

The project was brought to fruition also through the work of Eamon Deeny, Chair of Carryduff Colts FC and Brendan Sloan, Chair of Carryduff GAC who as regular users of the facility have been working alongside fellow club officers to support the council in this project.