New gates installed at New Lodge/Duncairn interface

NEWLY designed gates have been installed at a North Belfast interface as part of a continued project to reimagining the area.

The gates are located between Duncairn Gardens and the Hillman area of the New Lodge.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee said it was a positive step forward for the area.

“I am delighted to see the new gates at New Lodge/Duncairn in another step forward in the reimagining of the interface.

“It's one step at a time for residents on both sides. There has been great work done by local residents, interface workers and Duncairn Community Partnership.

“This is another step on our journey that will hopefully end with walls and gates between communities hopefully taken away but that will only happen when the people who are directly affected by interfaces have the confidence to do that.

“I am looking forward to the day when residents want all the walls and gates removed.”