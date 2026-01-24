WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the launch of a new cross-party inquiry into the funding of suicide prevention measures in the north.

The inquiry has been established by the All-Party Group on Suicide Prevention, of which Ms Flynn is chair and is supported by the Samaritans. It comes as new figures confirm that 290 deaths by suicide were registered in Northern Ireland in 2024.

The Inquiry will explore how investment in suicide prevention could be shared more effectively across government departments including Health, Communities, Justice, Education and the Economy — reflecting the reality that many of the pressures driving suicidal crisis originate far beyond clinical services.

“Every suicide represents an absolute tragedy, leaving behind heartbroken loved-ones who often never recover from the pain and suffering," said Ms Flynn.

“This inquiry will be an important tool to explore how suicide prevention services here can be improved, including beyond a purely health-focused approach.

“All Executive departments can and should have a role to play in this work, whether in our schools, prisons, youth clubs or beyond.

“That is what we will be examining through this inquiry and I look forward to hearing the lived experiences of families, communities and professionals.

“We must equip frontline organisations with the proper support needed to ultimately prevent deaths by suicide and the heartbreak they cause.”

Organisations and individuals who wish to contribute to the inquiry can complete the online evidence survey here.