New Lodge set to let its hair down at Family Fun Day on 8th night

CLEAN-UP: Young people in the New Lodge have been praised for their work in sprucing up the area

A FAMILY fun day will take place in the New Lodge on August 8 as part of a bonfire diversionary programme.

It has been organised by a number of local organisations including Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) as part of the annual New Lodge Festival.

The work is part of a co-ordinated approach in the area to divert young people away from bonfires, which has been successful for a number of years now.

Taking place in the Barracks area of the New Lodge, there will be a large screen showing films including a Christy Moore concert as well as bouncy castle, barbecue and other family fun activities.

The day will include cartoons displayed on the LED screen from 1pm to 2pm for toddlers followed by a movie from 3pm to 4.30pm for children.

It will closing with a previously unseen Christy Moore gig filmed in St Mathews Church, Short Strand which will run from 7pm.

In preparation, young people from local youth clubs have been doing clean-ups of the New Lodge this week.

Sean Osborne, from CRJ New Lodge explained: "In line with the quietest July 12 in this area on record, we want to do something in the space where bonfires used to be built.

"As part of the preparation, young people from the local youth centres have been out doing clean-ups of the area. They have been doing incredible work.

"We are going to host a family fun day with bouncy castles, a barbecue and films on the big screen, which we are delighted to have got access to from Belfast Film Festival.

"We are showing a concert of Christy Moore, which was filmed in St Matthew’s Church in the Short Strand. It was shown on July 12 in the Short Strand and it went down really well."

The fun day plans were given the thumbs-up by Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee.

"There has been so much positive work for the last number of years that the youth clubs in particular must be praised," he said.

"Young people have been involved in clean-ups and really take pride in the area. I have already this year lifted a few van loads of pallets after being informed by residents. I go down and lift it myself because it would take the statutory agencies too long."

Added Cllr Magee: "We need to keep up the positive work and keep building on it year upon year."