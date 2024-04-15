New morning show setting the news agenda on Raidió Fáilte

MORNING radio is moving up a gear this week with a new show on Raidió Fáilte.

Presenters Jack Mac Íomhair, Storm Eaton Kilgallen and Pól Ó Néill took to the airwaves this morning with their new current affairs drivetime show between eight and nine in the morning.

With the first show behind him, Jack is looking forward to the first week of Moch Ar Maidin and is promising a busy hour each morning bringing the latest news and views to listeners.

"The show is going to be the flagship show that we have as regards to politics and news and obviously we are a community radio station so there will be community stories as well," he said.

"I came into this role back in February and as part of that I had to sort of put together a plan of what we can develop and move forward with the newsroom and the news team and this was one of the main things that we wanted to do.

"We have an hourly show from 12-to-one in the afternoon and that’s still going to run which deals with current affairs and politics. But we also wanted to delve into that drivetime between eight and nine when people are in the car, when people are going to work and going to school.

"It’s a time when we can get them the news when it's fresh, whether its newspapers, whatever’s breaking, and reach people in a wider sense with not only Irish language affairs but also the major news stories and also international news stories that people come to expect from news shows."

Jack says he expects a diverse group of listeners each morning.

"In the Irish language community people are very tapped into current affairs and tapped into politics and we can reach a wider demographic with that. And we will be covering a wide range of issues and whatever is being talked about that is what we will be covering and not only in a local sense but in a national and international sense as well," he said.

Beidh clár úrnua ag toiseacht Dé Luain 15ú Aibreán ar Raidió Fáilte.

Beidh nuachtáin na maidine, cúrsaí reatha agus cúrsaí nuachta a phlé againn.

Lean muid ar @MochArMaidin don eolas is déanaí, agus éistigí linn gach lá, Luan-Aoine, idir 8-9. pic.twitter.com/mSsAVzNF4S — Raidió Fáilte (@raidiofailte) April 11, 2024

"There will be a wide range of quests and a wide range of people coming in and also on the phone and with the likes of Zoom now you can talk to anybody around the world, we’re not defined by geography or anything like that."

Moch Ar Maidin will be broadcast between Monday to Friday on Raidió Fáilte between 8-9am.