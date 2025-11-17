A NEW mural celebrating the value of music has been unveiled at the Telegraph Building in Donegall Street, marking four years since Belfast became a UNESCO City of Music – still the only city in Ireland to hold this title.

The colourful artwork, depicting different musical styles and genres, was created by artists Friz (Marian Noone) and Gerry Norman and commissioned by Belfast City Council.

"This mural really sums up the vibrancy and colour music brings to our city, whatever genre you're into," said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly.

“Since we received our UNESCO designation in 2021, there’s been a phenomenal amount of work done with our local musicians, venues and industry professionals to support their development and creativity and to maximise this accolade for the benefit of all those who work with, and enjoy, live music.

"It’s fitting to see this mural completed during the Sound of Belfast Festival, which features events at 27 venues city-wide until 16 November, and this week’s NI Music Prize event, celebrating the very best of our local artists.

“The addition of late-night buses to the city centre later this month will also provide another boost to our music scene, making travel to and from gigs more accessible and affordable, not just for music fans, but for those who work in the gig economy also.”

The UNESCO mural is another welcome addition to the city’s eclectic street art collection – much of which has been funded by council.

“So much good music has come out of Belfast over the years. It’s great that this is recognised by UNESCO, so why not celebrate it?” said Friz (Marion Noone).

“We had the design lined up from last year and myself and my husband Gerry worked on the mural for 16 days. It was a challenging wall – a real labour of love – as the scale is massive, but it’s been a very rewarding project and a topic we’re both passionate about.”

The artwork is also the latest initiative in the council’s Music Matters programme which has seen £400,000 invested into the local music scene in the last year.

Projects to support local artists, ignite the live music scene, nurture new and breakthrough talent and maximise opportunities through the UNESCO designation have included the Pathways into Music conference, helping music tutors and teachers support young people keen to break into the music industry; a music internship programme with WorkPlus, supporting four paid work placements with festivals and events providers; and a NI Venues Day, highlighting the value of local music spaces, together with the Music Venue Trust.

The council continues to fund both the Gradam Ceoil bursary scheme for traditional musicians, with the Duncairn and TG4, and a micro-bursary scheme, with Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival which, last year, provided 20 individual musicians with up to £1,000 of support each.