New play based on East Belfast GAA to debut at Lyric Theatre

A NEW play inspired by an East Belfast GAA team, modern day sectarianism and the prospect of a united Ireland is set to debut in Belfast next month.

'The Pitch', written by East Belfast native Philip Catherwood, was inspired by events surrounding Victoria Park in Sydenham where the newly formed East Belfast GAA had earmarked as a potential new home pitch back in 2022.

Philip, who grew up in Sydenham, has written a number of plays which have been set in Belfast, but staged in London where he now lives.

Explaining the background to the play, he said: "I first heard about East Belfast GAA when I read that they were trying to build a pitch in Victoria Park which is my local park. It is literally around the corner from where I walked my dog every day.

"I could see why they tried to pick that spot but I wasn't surprised by the kind of backlash that they got from from local residents in the area.

"At the same time it was a really interesting kind of adult metaphor for how things are changing in my eyes and Belfast, especially that area of East Belfast, which has changed so much since I moved to London.

"So I thought of a story just all set on that one park getting turned into a Gaelic football pitch and what would happen if two people from either side of the divide met each other and what they would talk about."

The play centres on sports mad local boy Robbie (James Grimm) who has lived in Sydenham his whole life. He practices football every day on his favourite pitch, with his younger sister Melissa (Dión Di Maio).

GAA player Deren (Jake Douglas) has lived in East Belfast since he was a kid too, but he’s never had a pitch to call home.

That begins to change when plans are revealed for the pitch to be turned into a GAA ground. For Robbie it’s an invasion of his culture. For Deren it’s a chance to play the sport he loves on a pitch that isn’t miles away. For Melissa it’s an opportunity to try out this ‘niche’ little sport she’d never really paid attention to.

As a united Ireland referendum looms on the horizon, this unlikely trio continually encounter each other on an ever-evolving pitch, arguing about everything, from the correct colour of Tayto packets, Irish street signs and whether or not you should call it soccer.

The play first performed in London last year and will be staged again in Theatre503, London from September 26-27 before coming to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from October 2-4.

"I did the play in London last year and we got some really good reviews so that gave me the confidence to keep doing it, and I wanted to bring it over to Belfast.

"It is the same cast. They are all from Northern Ireland. The feedback from London last year was really good. We have re-written some bits slightly to suit a home audience at the Lyric.

"I think audiences from wherever they are in the world who come to see will resonate with the characters and the themes of the play.

"I am a bit nervous because it will be a local audience. There are everyday themes you would expect around national identity and things like that but it is a good, funny play as well.

"The opening night is sold out which is really good, so I would urge people to get their tickets as soon as possible".

'The Pitch' will perform at the Lyric Theatre from October 2-4. Tickets are available from the Lyric Theatre website here.