New weather warning for snow and ice set for Tuesday afternoon

THE January cold spell is set to continue into this week with a further warning of snow and ice set to come into force this afternoon.

Snowfall on Monday evening and icy conditions on Tuesday morning have led to the closure of some schools, while some bus services have also been affected.

The PSNI have urged road users to exercise caution due to icy roads, reminding drivers that stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor. "So slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said roads considered to be at risk had been salted overnight.

"However road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads," the Department added.

A new warning for snow and ice comes into force from 3pm today, Tuesday, and expires at midday on Wednesday.